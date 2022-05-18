Centennial shot a season low 179 to win a dual meet over Anoka, which shot 201, at Links at Norfolk on Tuesday. It was the Cougars third straight conference win and squared their record at 3-3. Taylor Thor led with 39. Amanda Kufner shot 41, Marina Allen 46, and Kate Sanvick 53.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.