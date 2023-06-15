Centennial golfer Marina Allen finished in the middle of the pack at the state Class 3A tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Allen, junior, shot 82 and 86 for a 168 total, placing 44th of 88 entrants. Allen qualified for state with a ninth-place finish in Section 5AAA with 80-89-169.
