Marina Allen shot 166 for 44th place among 88 state qualifiers

Centennial golfer Marina Allen finished in the middle of the pack at the state Class 3A tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Allen, junior, shot 82 and 86 for a 168 total, placing 44th of 88 entrants. Allen qualified for state with a ninth-place finish in Section 5AAA with 80-89-169.

