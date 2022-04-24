Centennial placed fourth among eight teams at the Osseo Invitational on Friday at Shamrock, after opening the season with a close loss to Blaine in dual meet Thursday at Majestic Oaks.
Team scoring at Osseo’s meet was Blaine 372, Maple Grove 378, Totino-Grace 380, Centennial 407, Champlin Park 408, Osseo 432, Coon Rapids 442, and Park Center 451. Taylor Thor led with Cougars, tying for third place with 87, and Marina Allen placed sixth with 91. The other counting scores were Amanda Kufner’s 101 and Ella Friedman’s 128. Medalist was Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine with 75.
Blaine beat the Cougars 199 to 205. “It was a great start to the year, with three scores in the 40s and temperatures in the 50s,” coach Mary Erickson said. Allen shot 47, Kufner 48, Thor 48 and Kate Sanvick 62.
