Centennial opened the season with a fourth-place finish among 10 teams at the Osseo Invitational on Thursday with Cougar eighth-grader Taylor Thor placing second individually at Shamrock Golf Course.
“The team played well and it was a wonderful day out on the course,” said Centennial coach Mary Erickson.
Maple Grove won with 345, followed by Totino-Grace 364, Blaine 373, Centennial 385, Anoka 389, Park Center 410, Champlin Park 434, Osseo 441, DeLaSalle 441 and Coon Rapids 473.
Thor shot 75, trailing only Kathryn VanArragon, who shot 70 for Blaine, among 59 golfers. Centennial also had junior Marina Allen with 85, eight-grader Ella Friedman with 104 and sophomore Abby Rome with 121.
