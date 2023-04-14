Centennial opened the season with a fourth-place finish among 10 teams at the Osseo Invitational on Thursday with Cougar eighth-grader Taylor Thor placing second individually at Shamrock Golf Course.

The team played well and it was a wonderful day out on the course,” said Centennial coach Mary Erickson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.