The Centennial golfers placed fifth of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference Mid-Season Tournament on Thursday at Majestic Oaks, played in intermittent rain. Taylor Thor placed eighth with 84, and Marina Allen ninth with 87, among 82 golfers, each getting a $10 gift card to Caribou. Allen had a birdie on No 18. Ella Friedman shot 104, Tatum Knox 109, Charlye Weymann 109 and Lily Rupert 116. The Cougars’ team score was 384. The top six teams were Maple Grove 325, Elk River 354, Blaine 377, Andover 379, Centennial 384 and Totino-Grace 385.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.