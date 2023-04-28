The Centennial golfers placed fifth of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference Mid-Season Tournament on Thursday at Majestic Oaks, played in intermittent rain. Taylor Thor placed eighth with 84, and Marina Allen ninth with 87, among 82 golfers, each getting a $10 gift card to Caribou. Allen had a birdie on No 18. Ella Friedman shot 104, Tatum Knox 109, Charlye Weymann 109 and Lily Rupert 116. The Cougars’ team score was 384. The top six teams were Maple Grove 325, Elk River 354, Blaine 377, Andover 379, Centennial 384 and Totino-Grace 385.
