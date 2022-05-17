White Bear Lake placed sixth of 10 teams in a Suburban East meet at Midland Hills on Monday. Stillwater won with 166. The Bears scored 182, including Gianna McLeod with 43, Kristina Pratt 45, Lauren Schmid 46, and Ivory Drusch 48.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.