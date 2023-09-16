Centennial placed third among 12 teams, led by second-place Kylie Nelson, in Lakeville North’s Apple Jack Invitational on Friday. The top five teams were Prior Lake 44, Edina 70, Centennial 74, Eagan 96 and Woodbury 110. Nelson hit the chute in 19:22.80, behind Lakeville South’s Claire Vukovics (19:13.80). The Cougars also had Abby Smith in ninth place (20:04), Abby Wood 13th (20:30), Julia Zalewski 20th (20:42) and Miranda Sawvel 30th (21:03) among 119 runners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.