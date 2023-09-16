Centennial placed third among 12 teams, led by second-place Kylie Nelson, in Lakeville North’s Apple Jack Invitational on Friday. The top five teams were Prior Lake 44, Edina 70, Centennial 74, Eagan 96 and Woodbury 110. Nelson hit the chute in 19:22.80, behind Lakeville South’s Claire Vukovics (19:13.80). The Cougars also had Abby Smith in ninth place (20:04), Abby Wood 13th (20:30), Julia Zalewski 20th (20:42) and Miranda Sawvel 30th (21:03) among 119 runners.
Girls cross country: Nelson leads Cougars to 3rd place at Lakeville meet
