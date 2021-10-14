The Centennial Cougars placed third among 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet Wednesday at Elk River Golf Club.
Maple Grove was champion with 49 points, followed by Blaine 80, Centennial 93, Anoka 95 and Andover 104 in the top five.
Kylie Nelson, a freshman, led the Cougars, placing ninth (20:33), followed by seventh-grader Abby Smith in 14th (20:44), sophomore Abby Wood in 23rd (21:16), sophomore Julia Zalewski in 24th (21:17) and senior Tatum Leibke in 27th (21:31).
Anoka sophomore Kaelyn Nelson was individual champion in 19:30.
Team scoring — (1) Maple Grove 49 (2) Blaine 80 (3) Centennial 93 (4) Anoka 95 (5) Andover 104 (6) Osseo 149 (7) Champlin Park 165 (8) Robbinsdale Armstrong 187 (9) Coon Rapids 282 (10) Spring Lake Park 297 (11) Rogers 309 (12) Totino-Grace 309 (13) Elk River 415 (14) Park Center 445
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.