White Bear Lake stymied Centennial 55-46 on Friday evening on the Cougars court, improving to 8-1 for the season.
Jordyn Schmittdiel netted 14 points, Addison Post 13 and Blessing Adebisi nine. The Bears led 29-21 at the half and stayed comfortably in the front in the last 18 minutes.
The Bears were up 47-36 before Centennial’s 6-foot post Autumn McCall hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and, after grabbing a defensive rebound, drove from the same spot to sink a contested layup, pulling the Cougars within six points with 4:30 left.
The Bears controlled the ball for a minute, though, and Post drove for a layup that increased the lead back to 49-41.
Marisa Frost sank 14 points, Jordan Metz 13 and McCall nine for the Cougars.
The Bears, with tenacious one-to-one coverage, and numerous steals, held the Cougars to their low total of the year and 19 under their average.
The Cougars are 3-5 against a daunting schedule. The five teams they’ve lost to have a combined 29-7 record.
