Centennial’s first-round opponent in the state tournament was not only physically imposing but also red-hot from three-point range. An almost unbeatable combination.
“They are a hard team to match up with,” said Centennial coach Jamie Sobolik about St. Michael-Albertville after the No. 2 seeded Knights halted the Cougars 69-58 in a game that wasn’t that close at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
STMA drilled 14 three-pointers in 30 attempts. The Knights also out-rebounded the Cougars 37-32 and made 14 steals.
The No. 5 ranked Knights (23-7 while playing in the toughest conference in the state) face Roseville (22-8) in the semifinals while top-ranked Hopkins (24-1) meets White Bear Lake (21-9), both Thursday evening.
No. 12 ranked Centennial (19-11) drops into the consolation bracket and will face No. 8 Shakopee (26-4) at noon Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
Sydney Kubes led the Cougars with 14 points and seven rebounds, sinking four 3-pointers. Camille Cummings and Marisa Frost each netted 12 points. Frost made four steals.
“It was really fun to be out there. I am so proud of how far we have come,” said Kubes, a senior and veteran of last year’s third-place finish at state. The Cougars regrouped strongly after a 3-8 start.
Centennial had a strong first half, erasing a 22-11 deficit to take a brief lead, and trailing by just 31-28 at the break. However, STMA gunned ahead by as much as 19 points in the second half.
For the Knights, junior guard Tessa Johnson shot 6-for-10 on three’s and totaled 24 points. Sophomore guard JaKahla Croft was 5-for-10 on three’s and totaled 19 points. Senior guard Emma Miller dished out nine assists while scoring 15 points. Junior post Piper Carlson pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Cougars talked about needing to disrupt the Knights perimeter shooting, Sobolik said, “but they have such a quick release.” And with STMA’s size, speed, and strength across the board, against a Cougar lineup with just one six-footer, it was an uphill battle. Still, they kept battling back.
STMA’s Croft came out firing and made four of six three’s in the first 10 minutes. Croft had 14 points in the first half, and Johnson caught fire in the second half for 15 of her 24.
“JaKahla is a ‘green light’ shooter, and between her and Tessa Johnson, they both had the hot hand. When you’ve got the hot hand, you go with It,” said Knight coach Kent Hamre. He added that after riding three’s in the first half, they found other ways to score in the second half as well.
In the other quarterfinals, Hopkins beat Lakeville North 66-43, White Bear Lake beat Rosemount 35-34, and Roseville topped Shakopee 39-32.
Centennial ………………. 28 30 — 58
St. Michael-Albertville …. 31 38 — 69
Centennial — 22-52 FG (7-27 3FG), 7-13 FT, 32 rebounds, 18 turnovers, 9 fouls …. Scoring: Autumn McCall 7 (7 reb, 3 blk), Sydney Kubes 14 (7 reb), Haley Mulberry 4, Camille Cummings 12 (3 reb, 2 stl), Marisa Frost 12 (3 ast, 4 stl), Grace Pullman 5, Macey Littlefield 4 (4 reb), Kjerstin Tharp 0 (3 reb) …. 3-pointers: Kubes 4, Frost 2, Pullman 1
St. Michael-Albertville — 26-60 FG (14-30 3FG), 3-7 FT, 37 rebounds, 17 turnovers, 13 fouls …. Scoring: Lauren Hoselton 4 (4 reb), Piper Carlson 4 (13 reb), Tessa Johnson 24 (3 stl), Emma Miller 15 (6 reb, 9 ast), Ja’Kahla Craft 19 (4 reb), Ava Haus 3…. 3-pointers: Johnson 6, Craft 5, Miller 2, Haus 1
