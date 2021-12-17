The Rogers Royals opened a big first-half lead and defeated the Centennial Cougars 75-63 on Thursday evening in Rogers. Ella Buzzelle led No. 20 ranked Rogers (4-2) with 24 points. Clara Glad was next with 13. The Royals led 43-26 at halftime. Camille Cummings netted 20 points, Marisa Frost 12 and Sydney Kubes 10 for No. 16 Centennial (3-3). “We are currently struggling to stop teams defensively, and if we can’t shoot the ball well, it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Cougar coach Jamie Sobolik. “And that was the biggest issue last night. We started to shoot the ball better in the second half, but we dug ourselves into such a hole.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.