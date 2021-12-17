The Rogers Royals opened a big first-half lead and defeated the Centennial Cougars 75-63 on Thursday evening in Rogers. Ella Buzzelle led No. 20 ranked Rogers (4-2) with 24 points. Clara Glad was next with 13. The Royals led 43-26 at halftime. Camille Cummings netted 20 points, Marisa Frost 12 and Sydney Kubes 10 for No. 16 Centennial (3-3). “We are currently struggling to stop teams defensively, and if we can’t shoot the ball well, it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Cougar coach Jamie Sobolik. “And that was the biggest issue last night. We started to shoot the ball better in the second half, but we dug ourselves into such a hole.”
