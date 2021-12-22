Eden Prairie handed Centennial a rare lopsided loss 81-43 on Tuesday evening, taking a 51-21 halftime lead on the Cougars’ court.
Savanna Jones netted 20 points and Nia Holloway 14 to lead the scoring parade by undefeated, No. 5 ranked Eden Prairie (7-0).
Camille Cummings scored 20 for Centennial (3-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.