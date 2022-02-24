Centennial’s eight-game win streak was halted by Maple Grove 62-55 on Wednesday evening. The host Crimson (21-3) were led by Jordan Ode with 19 points and Kayla Overskei with 16. For Centennial (15-10), which led 38-30 at halftime, Sydney Kubes tallied 16 points and Marissa Frost 12. The No. 7 ranked Maple Grove earned a season split with No. 12 Centennial after the first meeting 48-46.

