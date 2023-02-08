Kennedy Klick led with 21 points as conference leader Maple Grove defeated Centennial 54-49 on Tuesday evening in Maple Grove. Audrey Kormann added 15 points for the Crimson, 17-3 overall and 14-0 in the Northwest Suburban. Marisa Frost had 18 points and Jordan Metz 17 for the Cougars (12-9), who gave the Crimson a much better game than their first meeting which ended 77-50.
Girls basketball: Maple Grove, conference leader, nips Cougars 54-49
