Kennedy Klick led with 21 points as conference leader Maple Grove defeated Centennial 54-49 on Tuesday evening in Maple Grove. Audrey Kormann added 15 points for the Crimson, 17-3 overall and 14-0 in the Northwest Suburban. Marisa Frost had 18 points and Jordan Metz 17 for the Cougars (12-9), who gave the Crimson a much better game than their first meeting which ended 77-50.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.