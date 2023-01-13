Maple Grove, ranked No. 6 in the state, downed Centennial 77-50 on Thursday evening at Centennial. The Crimson (9-3) were led by Kennedy Klick with 21 points and Jordan Ode with 19. For Centennial (7-7), Jordan Metz sank 14 points and Marisa Frost 13.
