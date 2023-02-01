Elk River snapped a four-game win streak by Centennial 48-41 on Monday evening in Elk River. Jordan Langbehn sank 14 points, Kayla Christy 12, and Ella Johnson 11 for the Elks (12-5). Centennial (11-8), held to its lowest lowest total of the year, had Marisa Frost with 11 points and Macey Littlefield 10.

