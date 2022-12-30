The Eastview Raptors stymied Centennial 51-47 on Thursday at Eastview’s holiday tournament. Savannah Garner netted nine points and Kaitlyn Schaefer and Kylie Smith eight each for the Raptors (4-6). Marisa Frost sank 14 points, Emma Walsh nine and Autumn McCall eight for Centennial (4-6).
