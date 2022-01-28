The Centennial Cougars defeated Anoka 58-48 on Thursday evening at Anoka, led by Camille Cummings with 18 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Freshman forward Autumn McCall notched 13 rebounds, nine points and four steals. Sydney Kubes added eight points. Eleven players scored for the Cougars (9-9). Madlin Freking led Anoka (6-12) with 19 points.

