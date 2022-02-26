The Centennial Cougars wrapped up third place in the Northwest Suburban Conference beating Anoka 69-55 at home on Friday evening in the regular season finale. Sophomore guard Marisa Frost led the Cougars (16-10) with 21 points. Sydney Kubes added 15 points and Camille Cummings 12. Evyn Eppinga led Anoka (11-15) with 16 points. The top five teams among 14 in the NWSC were No. 7 ranked Maple Grove 19-0, No. 9 Rogers 18-1, No. 12 Centennial 15-4, No. 14 Elk River 14-5 and Totino-Grace 12-7. 

