The Centennial Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Champlin Park 70-53 at home Friday night. Camille Cummings poured in 27 points for the Cougars (4-8). Autumn McCall added 10 points, Marisa Frost and Grace Pullman eight each and Sydney Kubes seven. Ava Holman led the Rebels (4-6) with 15 points.
