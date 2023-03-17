Centennial is still be playing on the final day of the basketball season after defeating Eagan 55-45 in the Class 4A consolation round Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul. The Cougars (20-11), who lost to Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals, will duel Lakeville North for fifth place on Friday, starting 6 p.m. Macey Littlefield sank 17 points (9-for-11 on free shots) for the Cougars. She scored 11 of the last 12 points, going 7-for-7 at the line along with a pair of layups when Eagan tried to trap them. Jordan Metz added 13 points, shooting 5-for-9 overall and 2-for-2 on three’s. Marisa Frost had nine points, and Autumn McCall six points and 11 rebounds. Lydia Schmitter had 17 points for Eagan.
Girls basketball: Cougars top Eagan 55-45 in consolation at state
