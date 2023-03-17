Centennial is still be playing on the final day of the basketball season after defeating Eagan 55-45 in the Class 4A consolation round Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul. The Cougars (20-11), who lost to Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals, will duel Lakeville North for fifth place on Friday, starting 6 p.m. Macey Littlefield sank 17 points (9-for-11 on free shots) for the Cougars. She scored 11 of the last 12 points, going 7-for-7 at the line along with a pair of layups when Eagan tried to trap them. Jordan Metz added 13 points, shooting 5-for-9 overall and 2-for-2 on three’s. Marisa Frost had nine points, and Autumn McCall six points and 11 rebounds. Lydia Schmitter had 17 points for Eagan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.