The top-seeded Centennial Cougars are one game from state after turning back Champlin Park 58-40 at home Tuesday evening. The Cougars (19-1) will host Spring Lake Park (13-7) in the Section 5AAAA title game Thursday at 6 p.m. Jodi Anderson netted 22 points for the Cougars. Jenna Guyer scored 16 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Sydney Kubes snagged 13 rebounds while scoring 12 points. Mikaelah Counce led the Rebels with nine. Centennial beat Spring Lake Park 59-49 in the season opener. 

