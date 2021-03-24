The top-seeded Centennial Cougars are one game from state after turning back Champlin Park 58-40 at home Tuesday evening. The Cougars (19-1) will host Spring Lake Park (13-7) in the Section 5AAAA title game Thursday at 6 p.m. Jodi Anderson netted 22 points for the Cougars. Jenna Guyer scored 16 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Sydney Kubes snagged 13 rebounds while scoring 12 points. Mikaelah Counce led the Rebels with nine. Centennial beat Spring Lake Park 59-49 in the season opener.
Girls basketball: Cougars top Champlin, face SLP in section finals
Latest News
- Vaccine crusader hails from White Bear Lake
- Housing initiative brings question: How to engage public
- Buckthorn busters keep busy in Vadnais Heights
- Advocacy group prefers science before regulation when it comes to wake boats
- Mahtomedi students establish equity advocacy group
- Locals delight in Minnesota’s sweetest natural resource
- White Bear Lake Commercial Bay permits remain unresolved
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Baby Miss Lino Lakes is headed to national pageant
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
- Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy injured in crash when struck by wanted felon in stolen vehicle
- Trollhaugen announces expansion amidst busiest year ever
- Circle Pines developing offer for Down Under property
- White Bear Lake Police Chief shares stats
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Indoor gun range planned on Centerville Road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.