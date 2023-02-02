Centennial thumped Champlin Park 63-44 at home Wednesday evening, led by Macey Littlefield with 20 points. Marisa Frost and Jordan Metz added 12 points each for the Cougars (12-8). Reese Engebart had 12 points and Ava Holman 10 for the Rebels (8-9).
