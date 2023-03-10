The Centennial Cougars are headed for the state tournament after defeating Blaine 44-29 in the Section 7AAAA finals on Thursday evening in North Branch. Marisa Frost led the Cougars with 15 points. Jordan Metz had nine points, Emma Walsh six, Autumn McCall four, KJ Tharp four, and Kati Anderson three. Molly Garber scored 12 point for Blaine. The Cougars beat Blaine (17-12) for the third time and held the Bengals to their lowest point total of the year. Centennial will take a 19-10 record into the state tournament stating Wednesday. This will be Centennial’s 10th state tournament and third in a row.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.