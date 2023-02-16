The Centennial Cougars turned back Anoka 72-61 at home Wednesday evening. Marisa Frost sank 20 points, Kati Anderson 15, Macey Littlefield 13 and Autumn McCall 10 for the Cougars (14-9). Samantha Mucangi and Lauren Youngquist tallied 15 points each for Anoka (14-9). Madlin Freking  added 14 and Evyn Eppinga 12.

