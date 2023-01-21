Centennial clipped Andover 65-52 on Friday evening with Marisa Frost tallying 22 points. Emma Walsh added 10 points, Macey Littlefield nine, Autumn McCall and Jordan Metz eight each, and Kati Anderson seven for the Cougars (9-7). Piper Engelby sank 20 points and Morgan Miller 19 for the Huskies (8-7).

