Centennial defeated Anoka 59-54 on Tuesday evening at Anoka. Marisa Frost sank 19 points, Kati Anderson 13 and Autumn McCall nine for the Cougars (10-7). McCall snagged 10 rebounds and Emma Walsh seven. Maddy Freking led Anoka (11-5) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. The Tornadoes were 13-for-17 on free show with Freking 7-for-8.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.