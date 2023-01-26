White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 10F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 10F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.