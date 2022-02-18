Centennial rolled to its eighth straight win, over Champlin Park 65-42, Thursday evening on the Rebels’ court.
The Cougars (15-9) trailed most of the first half, slipped ahead 33-29 at the break, and dominated the second half 32-13.
Sydney Kubes led with 18 points. The senior forward laid in two straight fast-break baskets off long passes from Camille Cummings to open a 46-36 lead, then hit a 3-pointer two possessions later as the Cougars continued to pull away.
Cummings and Autumn McCall netted 14 points each and Marisa Frost was next with nine. McCall was 8-for-10 on free shots.
Alecia Bates led the Rebels (10-12) with 10 points.
