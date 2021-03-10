Three weeks after Centennial was knocked from the unbeaten ranks by Elk River, the Cougars returned the favor Tuesday evening, toppling the Elks 54-45, at home.
The Cougars (16-1) led all the way as they reversed their earlier 45-32 loss. The Elks are now 15-1.
Jenna Guyer scored 16 points and Jodi Anderson 15, including a three-point play off a feed from Guyer that opened a nine-point lead, after which the Cougars stayed in control. Each snagged 10 rebounds. Marisa Frost had nine points and Sydney Kubes eight.
Ely Bahr netted 12 points, and Ellie Maass and Johanna Langbehn 11 each, for Elk River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.