The Centennial Cougars will play in a section championship game for the fourth straight season after shaking off Chisago Lakes 62-49 on Tuesday evening in the Section 7AAAA semifinals at home.
Marisa Frost, sophomore guard, led the Cougars with 20 points, five steals, and two blocks, while shooting 4-for-5 on three’s.
Freshman forward Autumn McCall notched 13 points and 11 rebounds, senior guard Camille Cummings 12 points and eight rebounds and senior wing Sydney Kubes eight points and two blocks.
For Chisago Lakes, a strong rebounding team, senior guard Mikayla Aumer sank 17 points and junior forward Maraya Wiltrout 12 points. The Wildcats finished 19-9.
The top-seeded Cougars (18-10) will duel No. 3 Andover (16-12) on Thursday at North Branch, 7 p.m., for a state tournament berth. Andover tripped No. 2 Blaine 68-58 in the other semifinal.
Centennial, ranked 12th, beat Andover 59-52 in conference play.
In the past three years, Centennial won Section 5AAAA title games over Spring Lake Park in 2021 and 2019 and lost to Park Center in 2020. The Cougars moved to 7AAAA this year.
