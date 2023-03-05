Centennial advanced to the Section 7AAAA finals with a 69-58 win over Andover on Saturday at North Branch. The top-seeded Cougars (18-10) will duel Blaine (17-11) on Thursday, 7 p.m., for a trip to the state tournament. Marisa Frost had the hot hand with 21 points, shooting 7-for-9 on field goals (3-for-5 on three’s) and 4-for-4 on free shots, and made six assists. Emma Walsh was also on target with 12 points, shooting 4-for-6 (2-for-3 on three’s). Jordan Metz tallied 11 points. Autumn McCall snagged 10 rebounds and scored eight points. Andover (14-14) kept the pressure on with Emma Frost netting 14 points, Anna Vaaler 13 and Morgan Miller 11 with nine rebounds. The Cougars shot well on three-pointers (11-for-26) and free shots (10-for-12), and out rebounded Anoka 41-27.
Girls basketball: Cougars repel Andover 69-58, advance to section finals
