The Centennial Cougars pulled out a close game against Eagan 45-44 on Wednesday evening in the first round of an Eastview tournament. The Cougars (4-5) will take on Eastview next, Thursday at 7 p.m. They overcame some shaky free throw shooting (12-for-22) and a 21-8 turnover disadvantage. Marisa Frost notched 12 points and three assists, and Autumn McCall nine points and 12 rebounds, to lead Centennial (4-5). Macey Littlefield added seven points and Jordan Metz six. For Eagan (5-4), Belle Iten sank 13 points and Lydia Schmitter 12. Cougar coach Jamie Sobolik lamented a number of team issues as they head into conference play: “We’re currently in a rough spot trying to figure out who we are. Lately we can’t seem to run any offense. Turnovers have been an issue. We are struggling defensively to not give open looks, and then to secure the rebound if they do miss their shots.”

