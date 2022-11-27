The Centennial Cougars lost their opener to No. 5 ranked Chaska 60-57 on Saturday at Hamline. The No. 13 Cougars kept it close by sinking 10 three-pointers, including three each by Jordan Metz, who totaled 14 points; Marisa Frost, who totaled 11 points; and Emma Walsh for all nine of her points. Macey Littlefield also scored nine points. Chaska was led by Ashley Schuelke with 18 points and Kennedy Sanders with 13.

