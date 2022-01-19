Centennial edged Park Center 64-63 on the Pirates’ court on Tuesday evening — rallying at the end after leading by as much as 30-12 in the first half. After that, foul trouble and poor shooting by the Cougars, and five 3-pointers by Park Center in the second half, were factors as the Pirates took a 59-56 lead with 3:30 left. The Cougars regained a 61-59 lead on a putback by Marisa Frost. Park Center tied the score on two free shots. In the last minute, Haley Mulberry made two of four free shots and Camille Cummings, with 5.8 seconds left, made the second of two free shots for the winning margin. The Cougars were just 8-for-20 from the line in the second half. Frost and Sydney Kubes netted 15 points each and Cummings 12 for the Cougars (7-8) in their fourth straight win. KJ Tharp snagged 10 rebounds. For Park Center (5-9), Vanessa Saidu sank 16 points, Helen Ben 14 and Shadaizhalynn Chatman 10.
