Centennial took home the fifth-place trophy from the state tournament after defeating Lakeville North 71-54 in the Class 4A consolation championship game Friday. The Cougars finished 21-11 and reversed a regular-season loss (61-59) to the Panthers. Marisa Frost led with 24 points as Centennial took a 35-32 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half. Autumn McCall scored 18 points, Emma Walsh 12, Macey Littlefield nine, Kati Anderson five and Jordan Metz three. Hayley Bryant led Lakeville North (23-9) with 12.

