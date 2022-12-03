The Centennial Cougars lost to Stillwater 73-63 there Friday evening. Elise Dieterle tallied 22 points, Lexi Karlen 18 and Amy Thompson 16 for the Ponies, who were opening their season. Emma Walsh hit 17 points, Macey Littlefield 15 and Marisa Frost 10 for the the Cougars (0-2).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.