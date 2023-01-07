The Centennial Cougars picked up conference wins on two straight nights, defeating Forest Lake 56-43 there Thursday evening and Blaine 61-53 at home Friday evening. The Cougars are 6-6 overall and 4-1 in the Northwest Suburban. Against Forest Lake, Macey Littlefield tallied 19 points, Emma Walsh 11 and Marisa Frost 10. Amelia Espelien led the Rangers (2-8) with 16 points. Against Blaine, Autumn McCall led with 15 points. Frost added 12 and Walsh 11. Molly Garber sank 16 points for Blaine (6-3).

