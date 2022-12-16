Centennial defeated Osseo 78-63 on the Orioles’ court on Thursday evening. Marisa Frost tallied 17 points, Autumn McCall 16 and Jordan Metz 15 for the Cougars (3-4). Emma Walsh added nine points, and Macey Littlefield and KJ Sharp eight each. Aalayah Wilson, senior guard, scored 28 for Osseo (1-6).
