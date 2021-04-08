Limited to eight points in the second half, the Centennial Cougars lost their state semifinal game to the Rosemount Irish 40-33 on Wednesday night.
The Cougars’s shooting touch completed fled in the second half when made just one of 22 attempts. They were 10-for-23 in the first half, which ended with Centennial ahead 27-25.
No. 7 ranked Centennial finished 21-2. (No third-place game this year.)
Nicole O’Neill scored 10 points, Alexa Retzlaff nine and Tayah Leenderts eight for No. 10 Rosemount (20-3).
The Irish advanced to the title game against No. 3 Chaska (17-0) Friday, 8 p.m. Chaska upset No. 1 Hopkins 67-62.
Jenna Guyer scored early in the second half to pull the Cougars even at 27-27. After that, they missed every shot from the floor but made six of eight free shots.
The Irish pulled away 33-27 on three-pointers by Alexa Ratzlaff and Helen Staley. Then Rosemount went almost as cold as Centennial during an 11-minute stretch when neither team hit a basket.
Centennial was still within 36-33 in the final minute when they forced a turnover with a mid-court trap. Camille Cummings scooped up the ball and went for a layup but, at full speed, laid it up too hard and missed. Jodi Anderson rebounded, but was tied up and it was Rosemount’s turn on alternate possession.
That was a critical missed opportunity. Rosemount immediately got a breakaway layup be Leendertz with 21 seconds left to open a 38-33 lead.
The Cougars finished 11-for-45 overall and 2-for-9 on three’s.
Anderson had 10 points, and Camille Cummings and Jenna Guyer nine each. Guyer and Anderson hooked seven rebounds, leading the Cougars to a 39-31 edge.
Centennial’s only other loss was 45-32 against Elk River. (They beat the Elks twice after that.) The Cougars never scored under 54 points otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.