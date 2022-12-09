The Centennial Cougars picked up their first win, over Totino-Grace 69-33, at Tuesday at home, then lost at Lakeville North 61-59 in overtime Thursday evening.
Marisa Frost pumped in 22 points (4-for-8 on three’s), Macey Littlefield 17 (4-for-4 on three’s) and Kate Lee 10 against Totino-Grace (0-4).
The No. 17 ranked Cougars (1-3) rallied from a 13-point deficit against No. 12 Lakeville South (2-2) to force overtime. Frost kept No. 17 Centennial (1-3) in the game with 27 points, shooting 9-for-14 overall and 5-for-10 on three’s. Littlefield added 14 points along with eight rebounds, and Autumn McCall 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Panthers, who shot 10-for-22 on three’s, were led by Gabriel Betton with 15 points, Gracie Winge 14 and Haley Bryant 11.
