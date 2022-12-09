The Centennial Cougars picked up their first win, over Totino-Grace 69-33, at Tuesday at home, then lost at Lakeville North 61-59 in overtime Thursday evening.

Marisa Frost pumped in 22 points (4-for-8 on three’s), Macey Littlefield 17 (4-for-4 on three’s) and Kate Lee 10 against Totino-Grace (0-4).

