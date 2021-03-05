The Centennial Cougars dominated the second half and beat Coon Rapids 72-50 at home Thursday evening. The No. 8 ranked Cougars (14-1) led 36-31 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 36-19 in the last 18 minutes. Jenna Guyer and Jodi Anderson sank 18 points apiece and Camille Cummings 15 for Centennial. Rowan Them netted 11 points and Nicole Post 10 for Coon Rapids (1-10).

