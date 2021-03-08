The Centennial Cougars overcame a typically stellar performance by Park Center’s Adalia McKenzie and beat the Pirates 69-56 on Saturday evening at home. McKenzie, an Illinois recruit averaging 27.8 points, poured in 31 points. Centennial (15-1) had Jenna Guyer with 17 points, Sydney Kubes 16, and Jodi Anderson and Camille Cummings 14 each. Vanessa Saidu added 13 for Park Center (9-5).
