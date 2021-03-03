The Centennial Cougars cruised to a 79-44 win a Osseo on Tuesday evening, led by Jodi Anderson with 25 points. Jenna Guyer added 16 and Camille Cummings 12 for the Cougars (13-1). Osseo (1-13) had Alayah Wilson with 23 points.
