Centennial, top-seeded in Section 7AAAA, advanced to the semifinals with a 59-27 win over Coon Rapids on Wednesday evening. Seventeen players saw action against the Cardinals, who finished 1-26. Autumn McCall had 15 points and Marisa Frost 13. The Cougars (17-10) face Andover (14-13) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in North Branch, to be followed by Blaine (16-11) vs. Anoka (16-11) in the other semifinal.
Girls basketball: Centennial tops Cardinals 59-27 in section opener
