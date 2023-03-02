Centennial, top-seeded in Section 7AAAA, advanced to the semifinals with a 59-27 win over Coon Rapids on Wednesday evening. Seventeen players saw action against the Cardinals, who finished 1-26. Autumn McCall had 15 points and Marisa Frost 13. The Cougars (17-10) face Andover (14-13) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in North Branch, to be followed by Blaine (16-11) vs. Anoka (16-11) in the other semifinal.

