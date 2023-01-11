Centennial subdued Champlin Park 61-52 on Tuesday evening, pushing over .500 with their third straight win. Emma Walsh sank 18 points, Jordan Metz 15, KJ Tharp 11 and Marisa Frost eight for the Cougars (7-6). Nicole Lillard led the Rebels (4-3) with 14 points. Centennial is 5-1 in the Northwest Suburban, tied with Rogers fore second place behind Maple Grove (6-0).
- Girls basketball: Centennial tips Champlin Park 61-52
