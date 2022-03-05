Centennial won its playoff opener at home Thursday evening, against winless Coon Rapids 65-46. Marisa Frost netted 16 points, Camille Cummings 15, Macey Littlefield 11 and Sydney Kubes 10 for the Cougars (17-10). Jenny Ntambwe had 21 for the Cardinals (0-26). Centennial will host Cambridge-Isanti (19-8) on Tuesday in the Section 7AAAA semifinals.

