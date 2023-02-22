Centennial won its next-to-last conference game over Coon Rapids 77-31 at home Tuesday evening. Thirteen Cougars scored against the Cardinals (1-24). Marisa Frost had 14 points, Autumn McCall 11, Kati Anderson nine, and Macey Littlefield nine. Centennial (15-10) will close NWSC play at Andover on Friday evening. 

