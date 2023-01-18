Centennial dominated the first half and coasted to a 75-47 win over Park Center on Tuesday evening on the Pirates court. The Cougars (8-7) led 45-17 at halftime. Emma Walsh led with 18 points, while Macey Littlefield, Marisa Frost, Autumn McCall added 12 points each. Helen Ben led the Pirates (2-11) with 13 points.
Girls basketball: Centennial stars fast, tops Pirates 74-57
