The Centennial Cougars are back in the state tournament after capping their run through Section 5AAAA with a 64-55 win over Spring Lake Park on Thursday evening at home.
The No. 7 ranked Cougars take a 20-1 record into the Class 4A tournament starting Tuesday and Wednesday.
It will be the school’s eighth state trip; their most recent was two years ago when they placed third.
Against Spring Lake Park, Jodi Anderson tossed in 18 points. Camille Cummings 11, Jenna Guyer 10, Sydney Kubes nine, Marissa Frost seven, Grace Pullman five and Haley Mulberry four.
The Cougars led 44-25 at the half, Spring Lake Park (12-9) made a charge in the second half, led by guard Macy Smith, who totaled 24 points.
