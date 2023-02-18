Centennial had its poorest offensive game of the season and lost to Blaine 49-31 on Friday evening in Blaine. The Cougars’ previous low was 41 points, and they beat Blaine 61-53 earlier in the season. Molly Garber had 15 points for Blaine (13-11). Madison Bryant and Mara Holle added eight points each. For Centennial (14-10), Autumn McCall had 10 points and Marisa Frost nine.

